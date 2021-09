For most of its long existence, EVE Online has been infamous for a number of reasons. The first is the large-scale wars carried out by the absolutely massive player alliances inhabiting it, and the second is the sheer difficulty of getting started as a new Capsuleer. One cannot just jump into a goliath game like EVE Online, and, until recently, the task of successfully onboarding new players has largely fallen to the game’s dedicated community. It’s done a great job of it too, but more support from the makers is always a good thing, and that’s where 2021’s third Quadrant: Gateway comes into play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO