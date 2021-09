BOULDER, Colo. — No matter how you slice it, 63 yards of total offense in a home shutout loss, is a bad day at the office. "I get what the fans are, and I'm disappointed in our performance, as well. It's not a good look for us, and I understand that completely," Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell said Monday after the 30-0 loss to Minnesota. "But I was able to wake up Sunday and get back to work."

