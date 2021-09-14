CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

UK payrolls above pre-pandemic level and job vacancies soar

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — U.K. government figures show that the number of people on payroll in Britain has soared back to levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck a year and a half ago. The new statistics released Tuesday are the latest clear signal that the lifting of lockdown restrictions has prompted businesses to ramp up hiring. There is unease as to what will happen to the labor market over the coming months as the British government’s salary support program comes to an end. The program helped keep a lid on unemployment during the pandemic. Unions are now urging the government to come up with new support particularly for sectors like aviation which are still struggling in the face of restrictions.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Study: 2.7 million European Union workers can’t afford heat

BRUSSELS (AP) — As winter looms, the European Trade Union Confederation says three million European workers can’t afford heating their houses amid a surge of energy prices. The organization, which represents 45 million members in 38 European countries, says that 15% of Europe’s working poor _ the equivalent of 2,713,578 people _ don’t have enough money to turn on the heating. Wholesale prices for gas and electricity have surged across Europe, raising the prospect of increases in already-high utility bills and further pain for people who have taken a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
INDUSTRY
KEYT

Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt says it will make an interest payment due this week. Meanwhile, the government kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene. Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits imposed by regulators to curb China’s rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a credit crunch. They say Beijing wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout.
ECONOMY
KEYT

UK’s Johnson concedes US trade deal not in the offing

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has conceded that a post-Brexit trade deal with the U.S. is not imminent as he voiced confidence that the decades-long U.S. ban on the import of British lamb would be lifted. A day after President Joe Biden downplayed the prospect of a trade deal by not pushing back on a suggestion that Britain was at the back of the line, Johnson said British farmers would soon be in a position to export lamb to the U.S. once again. Despite Johnson’s claims the U.S. would be lifting the ban on British lamb, his office at Downing Street later said the details now needed to be worked through.
U.S. POLITICS
KEYT

Anger, confusion spread over UK’s new COVID travel rules

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Travelers and authorities from India and many African countries are furious — and confused — about Britain’s new COVID-19 travel rules, calling them discriminatory. The British government announced what it billed as a simplification of the rules last week, including allowing fully vaccinated travelers arriving in England from much of the world to skip quarantine and take fewer tests. But the fine print on who was considered “fully vaccinated” is proving far more complicated. People vaccinated in India and African countries were among those left off the list. Countries like Kenya, which has received hundreds of thousands of doses the AstraZeneca vaccine from the U.K. itself, were left wondering why their vaccination programs don’t appear to be good enough.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Payroll#Coronavirus Pandemic#Associated Press London#Ap#British
KEYT

European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has carried out its first climate change stress test. The analysis probes what would happen to banks, companies and the economy under different climate scenarios. The bank found that there will be costs in the short term to polluting industries like coal mining and conventional electricity generation. But those costs will pay off in the long run if the economy avoids sharply increased natural disasters and severe weather that would come with doing nothing, or with a late and hasty response. Banks in southern European countries like Greece were found to be particularly exposed to loan defaults if companies are hit by floods or fires.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Corporate leverage returns to pre-pandemic levels

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. and European companies have marked another milestone in their road to recovery from COVID-19, seeing their debt levels relative to profits tumbling to the lowest since before the pandemic erupted in 2020. Net leverage, an important gauge of a company's financial health, refers to net...
MARKETS
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
The Guardian

Surge in UK job vacancies driven by low-paying work, says IFS

Britain’s worst labour market shortages in decades are being driven by employers struggling to recruit low-paid workers, research suggests, while vacancies in other areas are still significantly below pre-pandemic levels. A report by Institute for Fiscal Studies said that new job opportunities remain more than 10% below pre-pandemic levels for...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Milestone: Industrial production reached pre-pandemic levels

Industrial production joins metrics like GDP and consumer spending that have returned to and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: The pandemic has caused a wide array of disruptions that have gummed up the links along the supply chain. The fact that industrial production still continues to grow suggests the supply chain, while troubled, is at least improving.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

One in three hospitality firms are finding job vacancies difficult to fill as the UK continues its recovery from Covid crisis as job opportunities surge to record levels

One in three hospitality firms in the UK are finding it difficult to fill job vacancies as the nation's economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. New data published by the Office for National Statistics showed three in 10 bars, pubs and restaurants are currently struggling with recruitment. Meanwhile, hospitality businesses...
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Higher as UK Employment Hits Pre-Virus Level

The GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.30% higher on Tuesday after the British economy posted a strong employment report. The pound was strong after British employers added a record 241,000 staff last month, taking the total number of employees on company payrolls to just above the pre-pandemic level. The GBP...
MARKETS
The Independent

UK job vacancies top one million for first time on record

The number of job vacancies in the UK has topped 1 million for the first time on record, according to new figures.There were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.This is the highest number since records began two decades ago, and 249,000 above the pre-pandemic January to March 2020 level.Meanwhile, worker numbers have also rebounded to pre-pandemic levels after the biggest jump in employment since 2014.The ONS said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 241,000 between July and August to move 1,000 above levels before the coronavirus...
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

Robust job gain brings Canada closer to pre-pandemic levels

Canada's labor market continued to heal with a stronger-than-expected employment gain in August as businesses ramped up hiring to meet pent-up demand for services after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. The economy added 90,200 jobs last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday in Ottawa, topping the 68,200 consensus forecast in a Bloomberg...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK GDP grew just 0.1% mom in Jul, -2.1% below pre-pandemic level

UK GDP grew just 0.1% mom in July, below expectation of 0.5% mom. Overall, the economy remains -2.1% below its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. For the month, production output grew 1.2% mom while manufacturing was flat services was broadly flat, and construction was down -1.6% mom. Output in consumer-facing services dropped -0.3% mom, first decline since January.
ECONOMY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota exports rebounded above pre-pandemic levels this spring

Minnesota exports rose sharply in the second quarter, rebounding from the deep disruptions experienced last year to rise above pre-pandemic levels. The state's exports of agricultural, mining and manufactured products jumped 29% in the quarter compared to the prior year. That was an increase of $1.3 billion to reach $6 billion, according to a report released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
MINNESOTA STATE
Travel Weekly

Travel Counsellors numbers ahead of pre-pandemic levels

Travel Counsellors has more agents than it did at the start of the pandemic, its chief executive has confirmed, citing the “resilience” of the business and the industry. The homeworking group now has almost 2,000 travel counsellors, of whom about 1,400 are based in the UK, said Steve Byrne. Speaking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Commercial Observer

Office Building Investment Sales Still Lag Pre-Pandemic Levels

The investment sales market for office buildings continues to struggle nationwide, with office sales volume in dollars still tracking 45 percent lower than 2019 numbers, according to new data from Reonomy. Across the top 30 metropolitan markets in the U.S., the dollar volume of transactions has declined from $39.5 billion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy