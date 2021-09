UPDATE, 7:41 PM PT: President Joe Biden helped Gavin Newsom finish up his anti-recall campaign on Monday, as both evoked Donald Trump in their closing arguments as a warning for the state should Newsom be ousted and radio talk host Larry Elder be selected as the next governor. Biden called Elder a “clone of Donald Trump,” while Newsom said that “Trump is on the ballot in California.” “We may have defeated Donald Trump but we have defeated Trumpism,” Newsom said at the evening rally at Long Beach City College, with about 650 people attending. Newsom’s campaign is betting that the specter of Trump...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO