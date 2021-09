Feel engulfed by sound when you watch movies and listen to music with the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos. Engineered with Bose spatial technologies and Dolby Atmos, this device separates instruments and dialogue and places them around the room. Plus, thanks to ADAPTiQ technology, you can experience groundbreaking bass performance at any volume without any sound distortion. In fact, this technology automatically fixes any sound issues to suit your space. Moreover, connect the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 to your TV with a cable, or connect it wirelessly via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. For the ultimate convenience, it includes Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility to control commands via voice. In fact, the exclusive Bose Voice4Video feature turns on your TV to a specific channel with a simple command. Finally, its oval shape and clean lines make it compatible with televisions at least 50 inches.

