CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 release date: Today's the day we think Apple will make the big announcement

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 might be revealed at Apple's next event today with the Apple Watch 7 and iPad Mini 6, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST). Should this be the case, rumors are pointing to four new versions of the iPhone -- a base iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max -- following a similar pattern to last year's announcement of the iPhone 12.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Events#Apple News#The Apple Watch 7#Ipad Mini#Digitimes#Wedbush Securities#Imacs#Wwdc#Ios 15#Bloomberg
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
CNBC

Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 13 event

Apple kicked off its fall product event on Tuesday by diving right into lots of product announcements. The new iPads will go on sale after the event on Tuesday and ship next week. The new iPhones go on sale on Friday, Sept. 17 and ship on Friday, Sept. 24. The Apple Watch Series 7 will ship later this fall. OF note: it didn't announce new AirPods.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Fast Company

iPhone 13 release date: what to expect at Apple’s September event

Apple’s California Streaming event kicks off on Tuesday, September 14. Though Apple has multiple product events throughout the year, its September events are always the most anticipated because they are the ones where Apple introduces its next flagship iPhone (except for last year where, due to pandemic-related delays, the iPhone 12 wasn’t announced until October).
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7: Everything we think we know about the next big smartwatch

You’d be forgiven for thinking the September 14 Apple event is all about the iPhone 13, but don’t forget we’re also expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to launch alongside the new smartphones. It’s potentially going to be a big deal this year, too, as rumors suggest it’s going to get a major redesign, marking the first time the Apple Watch’s overall look has changed.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

iPhone 13 & Apple Watch: UK release date, price, features and specs

Apple has revealed four new iPhones, a new Apple Watch and two new iPads at its September launch event, which come with a host of tweaks and updates. The new iPhones include the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, as well as the faster iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Among the key features Apple has been keen to show off are improved filming technology, longer lasting batteries and redesigned cameras.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Apple Watch Series 7 expected release date, price and specs: what can we expect from Apple’s next-gen smartwatch?

With Apple Watch Series 7 expected to be unveiled at the next Apple Event on September 14th, it’s hardly surprising that the internet is already swarming with rumours, hints and leaks by way of the firm’s upcoming timepiece. That, and because people are genuinely curious to know what to expect from the company when it unveils its next wrist-worn wearable.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

How to watch Apple’s big ‘California streaming’ event for iPhone 13

Apple will host one of its biggest events of the year on Tuesday. “California streaming” is expected to bring our very first (official) look at iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, brand-new AirPods, and maybe more. Just like recent Apple keynotes, this one will be streamed online, so you’ll be...
CELL PHONES
etftrends.com

Apple’s Much-Anticipated Fall iPhone Event Delivers Big

Apple just finished its fall iPhone launch, where new iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPads were all announced, reported CNBC. Apple’s fall launches have become its most-hyped event of the year out of all of its product launches. They precede the busy holiday shopping season and typically carry some of the largest launches each year. Last year saw the early launch of the new Apple Watch in September and then the release of the iPhone 12 in October, which introduced 5G capabilities with an all-new design.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Apple's supercharged iPad Mini is just a big, glorified iPhone

Apple unveiled a new iPad Mini - and it's basically just a giant iPhone. The company held its annual September iPhone event Tuesday, and among the cluster of product announcements was a supercharged iPad Mini. Priced at $499, it's Apple's "littlest iPad" - CEO Tim Cook said during the virtual event - and its 8.3-inch screen is only slightly bigger than the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max and its 6.7 inches.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's new iPhone is expected to be revealed today, but will it be the iPhone 13?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Is Apple afraid of unlucky number 13? Despite superstition, Apple is expected to name its upcoming 2021 phone the iPhone 13. It has been the subject of speculation that the tech giant may avoid the bad luck traditionally associated with the number and use the name iPhone 12S for its 2021 phone line. We won't know for sure what the new smartphone is called until after Apple's event today, which will likely be when the next iPhone and Apple Watch will be revealed.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iOS 15: Release date, new features and everything else we know after Apple's event

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iOS 15 is finally on the way. After Apple's iPhone 13 event Tuesday, the tech giant revealed that iOS 15 would be generally available for free download on Monday, Sept. 20, alongside iPadOS 15. At the event, we also saw four iPhone 13 models, new iPads and the Apple Watch Series 7 all debuted.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy