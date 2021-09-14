iPhone 13 release date: Today's the day we think Apple will make the big announcement

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Is Apple afraid of unlucky number 13? Despite superstition, Apple is expected to name its upcoming 2021 phone the iPhone 13. It has been the subject of speculation that the tech giant may avoid the bad luck traditionally associated with the number and use the name iPhone 12S for its 2021 phone line. We won't know for sure what the new smartphone is called until after Apple's event today, which will likely be when the next iPhone and Apple Watch will be revealed.

