CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Does Your Bachelorette Party Have to Be a Multi-Day Event?

By Aleesha Thomas
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour maid of honor is ready to start planning your bachelorette party, so it's important to start thinking about what you want this day to look like. Have you always envisioned a long weekend away with all of your closest family and friends, or is your idea of the perfect bachelorette party just a night out on the town with your bridal party? The former has definitely become the gold standard as of late, but it's not your only option should you want to shake things up. So, does the bachelorette party have to last the whole weekend, or can it be shorter? Ultimately, the decision is up to you!

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

How Far in Advance of the Wedding Should the Bachelorette Party Take Place?

It's time to celebrate the bride with a bash attended by her closest family and friends! That's right, we're talking about the bachelorette party. Most of the time, the maid of honor is the one planning all the details, but there are some decisions—including who is invited, where it will be held, and the timing—that the bride-to-be should weigh in on. That last point is often the trickiest: When is the best time to schedule a bachelorette party?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

It's Your Birthday wraps month of fundraising events with two-day Kendra Scott donation opportunity

Shoppers online or at the Plaza Frontenac location can support the organization with 20 percent of purchase price donated to help create special birthdays. (Florissant, Mo.) The last event celebrating the seventh birthday of It's Your Birthday, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that helps children living in shelters celebrate their special day, is planned for Friday and Saturday at the Plaza Frontenac Kendra Scott location.
FRONTENAC, MO
Eater

11 Restaurants That Really Know How to Celebrate a Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas was practically built for bachelor and bachelorette parties with its nightclubs, dayclub pool parties, and 24-hour fun. But every bachelorette party requires a dinner or brunch to fuel up for those long days and nights of celebrating. So fete the occasion at a restaurant that knows how to make the bride feel like the center of attention. These 11 restaurants can help kick off a proper party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelorette Party#Multi
marthastewart.com

These Five Spooky Halloween "Finger" Foods Are Sure to Freak Out Your Guests

If there is ever a time to incorporate a little camp into your life, it's surely on Halloween. In honor of the holiday, let's all give a hand to the jester of Halloween party foods: finger-shaped treats. They're fun, easy to eat, and they can't help but serve as a reminder to you and your guests not to take life so seriously!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
marthastewart.com

Hosting Your Very First Gathering? Bookmark These Entertaining Tips for First-Time Hosts

If you're preparing to host your very first dinner party (or your first in a very long time, given the COVID-19 pandemic), you may be curious about what you can do to make sure everything goes off without a hitch. Fortunately, many necessary tasks can be completed well in advance and on the day of, before your guests arrive, which makes things easier. Plan ahead and follow the forthcoming tips and no one will realize that this is your first rodeo.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Serve Your Spooky Halloween Cocktails in These Equally Eerie Drinkware Options

You probably associate the Halloween parties of your youth with themed-paper plates and plastic cups, but there's a whole world of classy-but-festive drinkware for the elevated Halloween get-together of your adulthood. No matter what kind of cocktail you're serving your guests, black-and-amber goblets, smoky glass, and even skeleton-shaped stems allow for playful entertaining. Here, we've rounded up our favorite drinkware sets for Halloween cocktails because, on the 31st, a boring wine glass just won't suffice.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

How Late Is Too Late to Make Changes to Your Wedding Menu?

You've selected the perfect wedding reception menu, complete with a salad, entrée, and dessert—or you thought you did. Now, with the clock ticking down towards your wedding day, you're thinking about making a change. Is it too late? Ultimately, whether or not you can make last-minute changes to your reception menu comes down to your caterer, food availability, and a few other factors. Here, we asked Ann Travis of Ann Travis Events to explain how to decide if it's too late to make adjustments to your big-day meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC 4

Party with your favorite Disney characters

We are spreading some Disney magic in the studio today, highlighting a local entertainment company, Characters and Crowns. Owner, Sarah Wilding, joined Surae on the show accompanied by four Disney princesses. Wilding started this company in an effort to bring Disneyland to your own home. Whether you are planning a birthday party or just need something fun to do with your kids on the weekend, Characters and Crowns have an event for you.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

14 best charity Christmas gifts: Presents that give back

It may feel like 2021 has passed in a flash, but the Christmas countdown is officially on. After last year’s disrupted celebrations, we’re all about making this year’s festivities the best they can be, whether that’s by spending plenty of time with loved ones or giving ourselves some attention. Traditionally, it’s a time for reflection and celebration, as well as spreading cheer. But the latter seems all the more pertinent considering the happenings of the past year and a half. So we thought we’d go the whole hog and compile a Christmas gift guide full of covetable presents that...
CHARITIES
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Smile Over Dinner With Kids After Making Move To Finalize Their Decade-Long Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex Maria Shriver put on a brave face for the kids, coming together over dinner just months after moving one step closer in finalizing their decade-long divorce. Article continues below advertisement. The 74-year-old Terminator star was spotted smiling alongside his 65-year-old estranged wife at celebrity hotspot...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy