Does Your Bachelorette Party Have to Be a Multi-Day Event?

Your maid of honor is ready to start planning your bachelorette party, so it's important to start thinking about what you want this day to look like. Have you always envisioned a long weekend away with all of your closest family and friends, or is your idea of the perfect bachelorette party just a night out on the town with your bridal party? The former has definitely become the gold standard as of late, but it's not your only option should you want to shake things up. So, does the bachelorette party have to last the whole weekend, or can it be shorter? Ultimately, the decision is up to you!