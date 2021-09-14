Showers over Mid-South clearing out for the night but rain could hang around this weekend
SEVEN DAYS UNTIL FALL ARRIVES.
- A few lingering scattered showers will slowly weaken this evening
- Mild overnight temps continue - low near 69°
- Scattered shower chances will linger into the weekend and beyond
- Heading to one of our many outdoor events this weekend? Cooper-Young Festival, Memphis/Miss State game ... or something else? Rain will be possible so be ready for showers
- Temperatures will remain in the mid 80′s with a little bit of humidity bumping the temps up a few degrees
- Tracking a cold front that is currently expected Wed/Thu of next week and will bring less humid conditions and cooler temps
