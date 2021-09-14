Annette Funicello's Former 1957 Ford Thunderbird For Sale
You can own the car purchased for actress Annette Funicello by her father.
Until 2003, this stunning 1957 Ford Thunderbird was owned by actress Annette Funicello, as a gift from her father. The current owner bought the car from the actress in 2003, and is now offering it up for your collection. Currently listed on Bring a Trailer, this is one heck of a find.
After the current owner bought this stunning 1957 Ford Thunderbird from the actress, an overhaul was completed of the color, upholstery in tank leather, and a tan convertible top. Moving the wheels is a 312 cubic inch V8, which is backed by a three speed automatic transmission. The 1957 Ford Thunderbird ride on a set of 14-wheels, has a chrome bumper, front bucket seats, custom console, Sony radio, and comes with a porthole hardtop.
This 1957 Ford Thunderbird has been serviced and prepped for its new owner, and comes with service records, literature, copies of prior registrations, and a clean Oregon title. What a unique opportunity to own a dream car with a celebrity tie.
