UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – If you’ve ever laid down to watch the clouds roll by you would see they all come in different shapes and sizes and no two look alike… or do they? Well, there’s more than meets the eye when you look up at the sky. Each cloud can be identified and used to help predict future weather. With a little training, you can spot similar clouds and know exactly what they mean!