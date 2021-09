Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side can draw motivation from last season’s Champions League heartbreak as they begin their latest campaign.The Premier League winners fell just short in Europe’s elite club competition last term as they were beaten by Chelsea in the final in May.Guardiola hopes his players – as they did in bouncing back from their disappointing quarter-final loss to Lyon in 2020 to reach the final – can turn that adversity into a source of motivation.The City manager said: “I’m pretty sure [of that]. The players have feelings and soul and you know it hurts when you...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO