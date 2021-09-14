NHL Draft History – 2nd Pick Overall

Thirty years ago, Lindros was drafted by the Quebec Nordiques, and every hockey fan of a certain vintage remembers the saga leading up to his trade in 1992. The final deal saw the Philadelphia Flyers send a package to the Nordiques that included highly touted prospect Peter Forsberg, forwards Mike Ricci and Chris Simon, defensemen Steve Duchesne and Kerry Huffman, goalie Ron Hextall, two first-round picks and $15 million. In the lead-up to that swap, however, the Nordiques had spent the better part of a year negotiating with several other clubs, some of which offered packages large enough to reshape the NHL for a generation. Some of these deals never came close to fruition, but others were just an owner’s thumbs up away from being triggered. In the interest of what could have been, let’s take a look at what other clubs were in on the action, the packages they offered and how those deals may have panned out.

