Ti-Ahwaga Players to hold open house event

Penn College unveiled its “reimagined” Open House format on Friday, kicking off a series of fall visitation opportunities designed to guide potential enrollees as they explore their college options. The day featured an introductory admissions presentation, followed by academic tours and a wide-ranging menu of elective activities. “Our new Open Houses are the perfect way to visit campus year-round,” said Jen M. Cullin-Hetrick, coordinator of admissions events and communications. “Prospective students can tour up to two academic areas before exploring the rest of what we have to offer. Whether they are just starting the college search process or they’re enrolling this spring, they can truly make the day theirs.” Additional Fall Open Houses – following a model built on feedback from campus partners and prospective students – will be hosted Sunday, Sept. 26; Friday, Oct. 8; Saturday, Oct. 23; Saturday, Nov. 6; and Friday, Nov. 19.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO