Masks are optional in Horry County Schools. Staff members fear an ‘impending disaster’
When Horry County Schools (HCS) opened their doors to students after the summer vacation last month, COVID-19 cases were climbing in the area. Staff and teachers braced themselves for another pandemic-era school year, fearing the situation would be uncontrollable as masking and other precautions were largely optional, but trying to remain optimistic and excited to have students back in the building.www.myrtlebeachonline.com
