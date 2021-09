The 2020 NFL Draft class didn't have the benefit of the preseason before they took the NFL field for their very first regular-season game. And for the most part, it showed. No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow earned a relatively disappointing 61.6 overall grade in a three-sack debut that set the scene for the year ahead, all while highly billed players such as Tristan Wirfs (61.5), Jerry Jeudy (57.1) and Isaiah Simmons (27.1) stumbled out of the starting blocks. After all the fanfare and excitement that came with the opening game of an improbable campaign, it served as a humbling reminder of how challenging the step from the college level to the NFL level can be.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO