Movies Anywhere Is Now Available On Xbox Consoles
On September 14, the Movies Anywhere app has launched on Xbox consoles. The app allows users to watch movies and TV shows from various digital retailers. The Movies Anywhere app is available now in the Microsoft store for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. The app allows users to sync purchased content from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, Xfinity, Verizon, and DirectTV, so all your content is in one place. It will also show you content for sale and redirect you to your favorite retailer.www.gamespot.com
