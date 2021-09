New York’s first attempt at independent redistricting was an epic failure, and there is absolutely no joy in saying we told you so. Voting districts for the state Legislature and Congress are redrawn every 10 years to ensure “one person, one vote.” Districts are adjusted based on population shifts documented by the U.S. Census. After the 2010 census, the Democratic-led Assembly and Republican-led Senate could not agree on a set of maps. A federal court ended up drawing the districts.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO