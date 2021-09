The Fayetteville-Manlius girls tennis team won its seventh straight match of the season, 6-1, over host West Genesee on Tuesday. While the Hornets are on track for another undefeated season, they will face a big obstacle when they head to Baldwinsville. According to Fayetteville-Manlius coach Phil Rudolph, the Bees “played us very tough earlier in the season at our place.” F-M won the match 6-1.

FAYETTEVILLE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO