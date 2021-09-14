CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Civil rights, fair housing and consumer groups urge congress to advance housing investment and equity in historic human infrastructure bill

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational civil rights, housing policy, and consumer protection groups released a letter sent to Congressional leadership and committee chairs calling for inclusion of housing policies that would advance racial and economic equity in the upcoming human infrastructure reconciliation legislation. The letter, linked here, was signed by the Center for Responsible...

Washington Examiner

Liberal Senate Democrats urge House to postpone critical infrastructure vote

Eleven liberal Senate Democrats are urging their House counterparts to postpone passage of bipartisan infrastructure legislation until Congress passes a massive social welfare spending package. “The House of Representatives should wait to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders and 10 other liberal Democrats said in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfgo.com

Bill to fund U.S. government, suspend debt limit advances in House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Democrat-backed bill to fund the U.S. federal government through Dec. 3 and suspend its borrowing limit until the end of 2022, cleared a House of Representatives procedural vote on Tuesday, advancing to a final debate and vote. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Several progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would reimpose a nationwide eviction moratorium at a time when deaths from COVID-19 are running at their highest levels since early March.Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass., and Rep. Cori Bush D-Mo., said the bill would direct the secretary of Health and Human Services to implement a ban on evictions in response to the COVID pandemic. It would also amend a section of the Public Health Service Act to grant permanent authority to Health and Human Services to implement an eviction moratorium to address public health crises.The Supreme Court’s conservative majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RiverBender.com

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Joins Biden-harris Administration To Launch House America Initiative To Address Homelessness Crisis

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), at a virtual event to launch House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis. House America is a national partnership in which HUD and USICH invite mayors, county leaders, Tribal nation leaders, and governors to use the historic investments provided Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Fair Housing#Housing Act#Public Housing#Infrastructure#Congressional#The National Urban League#Administration#Americans#Title Vi#Homeownership#The Housing Trust Fund#The Capital Magnet Fund#Cross#Iphone
Montana Standard

Guest view: Congress must invest in natural infrastructure

After a difficult summer of hotter-than-usual temperatures and hazy skies from wildfires, we are eager for the golden autumn light that signals imminent hunting trips to some of our favorite parts of our beautiful state. We long to watch the sunrise over the sagebrush while looking for antelope and to pursue whitetail in our national forests. But this fall, we are also going to pay attention to something happening 2,000 miles away in Washington, D.C. where Congress is poised to make significant investments in our forests, grasslands and watersheds as part of an effort to put people to work and address our country’s infrastructure needs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSJM

Michigan Groups Urge Congress to Invest in “Care Economy”

Groups that advocate for caregivers cite new polling data from a dozen states, including Michigan, showing public support for parts of the Biden administration’s economic agenda. According to Data for Progress, 70% of likely Michigan voters back the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better initiative being hammered out in Congress. It...
POLITICS
Insurance Journal

Insurance, Housing Groups Urge Renewal of Flood Program That Expires Sept. 30

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, along with a large coalition of other insurance, lending and housing industry groups, is urging congressional leaders to avoid any lapse in National Flood Insurance Program coverage by renewing the NFIP before its current authorization expires on Sept. 30. In recent years, Congress...
ECONOMY
ncsha.org

Financial Services Committee Advances Reconciliation Bill with Historic Housing Program Investments

The House Financial Services Committee today voted to favorably report legislation that would appropriate more than $300 billion in funding for affordable housing programs, including historic investments in HOME and the Housing Trust Fund. The bill also would create a new program, the First-Generation Downpayment Fund, through which states and nonprofits would provide first-time home buyers whose parents did not own homes with grants for down payment assistance and other expenses associated with purchasing a home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crain's New York Business

Democrats advance housing, climate goals in transportation bill

Rail, transit near affordable housing, and carbon emission programs would get a funding boost in a House transportation panel’s portion of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax and social policy bill. The legislation would address many Democratic climate priorities, with $10 billion for high-speed rail and $4 billion to lower transportation greenhouse...
CONGRESS & COURTS
La Crosse Tribune

Mitch Reynolds: Infrastructure bill in Congress will help city

During a recent public hearing related to the new five-year City of La Crosse Capital Budget plan, a community member asked where within the plan were the items that got our city closer to a carbon neutral future. Where were the green energy projects? Where was the focus on non-vehicle transportation? Where were the sustainable flood improvements that would help better safeguard our community against ever-increasing hazards from climate change?
LA CROSSE, WI
The Baltimore Sun

Tenants facing eviction in Maryland should have legal counsel; federal relief funds could pay for it | COMMENTARY

In a recent forum on Maryland’s housing policies, the half-dozen Democratic candidates for governor in attendance were asked what they would do to address housing insecurity, particularly given diminished protections against evictions. There was at least one notable area of agreement: Every tenant facing possible eviction should have the opportunity to consult with an attorney. That doesn’t ...
MARYLAND STATE
davisvanguard.org

In Full Page Ad, Civil Rights Groups Urge Biden Administration to Provide Relief to Thousands of At-Risk Home Confined

WASHINGTON D.C. – In a full page advertisement in the Washington Post, Color of Change and the ACLU demanded greater leniency from the Biden Administration for home confined inmates and broader prison reform (advertisement). The advertisement demanded “President Biden deliver on his promise to cut the prison population in half....
WASHINGTON, DC

