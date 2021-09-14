CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Goldman Sachs appoints Coleman as new CFO, replacing Scherr

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZNqT_0bvYxqJO00
The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) plans to replace its finance chief at year-end, with Denis Coleman taking over from current CFO Stephen Scherr, according to an internal memo dated Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

Coleman, 47, is co-head of the global financing group in Goldman's investment banking division, a role his two predecessors had before becoming CFO. He becomes Scherr’s deputy CFO immediately.

Goldman’s global treasurer, Beth Hammack, will replace Coleman in that position.

The CFO role did not have much cachet on Wall Street until the 2008 financial crisis, when those executives were explaining the mortgage meltdown and investment losses to shareholders.

Since then, bank CFOs have become crucial emissaries to investors, regulators and employees, as well as the broader public. The position is viewed as a stepping stone to bigger things, including a CEO role.

Scherr, 57, has been Goldman’s finance chief since November 2018, around the time CEO David Solomon took his seat.

Scherr has helped Solomon imagine and execute a vision for the fifth-largest U.S. bank as Goldman tries to become more like rivals with large businesses outside of trading and investment banking.

That included acquiring deposits, unveiling a credit card with Apple Inc and launching new services for institutional customers.

In prior roles, Scherr oversaw Goldman's identity shift from a Wall Street firm to a traditional bank that takes deposits and makes loans.

Solomon celebrated Scherr’s “work ethic, command of complexity and unfailing commitment to the firm” in his memo announcing the changes.

Scherr will remain CFO through year-end, which means analysts and investors can engage with him on Goldman’s quarterly results call in mid-October and have time to get accustomed to Coleman, who is relatively unknown.

Scherr joined Goldman in 1993 as an associate in its financial institutions group and was also key to Goldman’s Latin America business before running its consumer operations.

He formally retires at the end of January, after which he will become a senior director. One of his predecessors, David Viniar, remains on Goldman’s board of directors.

(This story corrects spelling of Beth Hammack's surname in third paragraph)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ex-CBS Executives’ SPAC Argus Raises $265M in Stock Market Debut With Eye on “Tech-Driven Media” Deals

Argus Capital Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) targeting acquisitions in the broader media and entertainment sectors that was launched earlier this year by former top CBS executives, is set to go public on Wednesday. The SPAC, or “blank check” company, priced an upsized initial public offering of 26.5 million units at $10 each, looking to raise $265 million after previously reducing its original target from $300 million to $250 million. “Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant,” the company said. Each whole warrant can be exercised to purchase one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Goldman Sachs Is Buying GreenSky

GreenSky offers Marcus a whole new avenue to acquire customers and cross-sell other consumer banking products. Goldman Sachs should also be able to improve GreenSky's operations by adding the stability of a bank. The $2.2 billion purchase price is not that crazy a valuation for a company operating in a...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form FWP GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Filed by: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Buffered PLUS Based on the Value of the S&P 500® Index due March 29, 2023. Principal at Risk Securities. The Buffered Performance Leveraged Upside SecuritiesSM (PLUS) do not bear...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

Goldman Sachs hires Barclays' executive to S.Africa unit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) has hired Simon Denny, head of Banking Africa at Barclays Plc (BARC.L), to run investment banking at its South African unit, the U.S. banking giant told Reuters on Monday. Goldman has been building up its activities in the region and seeking...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Board Of Directors#Cfo#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Goldman
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs Initiates Chart Industries With Neutral Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) coverage with a Neutral rating and a price target of $193, implying an upside of 1.73%. Mehta believes the company stands to benefit from positive markets tailwinds but says the shares seem to be fairly pricing in its growth. Recently,...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs Initiates Mastec With Buy, Sees 32% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $120, implying an upside of 32.74%. Mehta says the company is levered to long-term secular growth trends, including the modernization and hardening of America's aging utility infrastructure, the transition toward renewable power generation, and the nationwide buildout of optical fiber and 5G telecommunications infrastructure.
STOCKS
finextra.com

Goldman Sachs leads $160 million round in Form3

Cloud native payments-as-a-service platform Form3 has raised $160 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs as it prepares to launch into the US market. The new financing round brings the company’s total fundraising to $220 million and follows a £33 million raise in August last year that was supported by Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Bank.
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Goldman Sachs names Denis Coleman as chief financial officer

Goldman Sachs names Denis Coleman as chief financial officer. Goldman Sachs announces that the co-head of the global financial group, Denis Coleman, will become chief financial officer of the firm effective from 1 January 2022. The news comes as former chief financial officer Stephen Scherr, who held the position for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
talesbuzz.com

Goldman Sachs acquires digital lender GreenSky to boost consumer banking

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday agreed to buy GreenSky, a fintech platform that provides home improvement loans, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion, as the Wall Street bank looks to grow its consumer unit. Atlanta-based GreenSky, which went public in 2018 at a valuation of about $4 billion, has...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Kervis sign €1b Italian logistics partnership

Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Kervis SGR, on behalf of Milione alternative investment fund, have been awarded two plots of land in Northern Italy, which have a total area of ​​about 200,000 square meters (2.2 million square feet) and a value of about €130 million ($154 million) for the development of buildings for logistical use characterized by the highest technological standards of market, maximum organizational flexibility and compliance with social, environmental and governance requirements.
BUSINESS
mibiz.com

Acrisure appoints former Disney executive as new CFO

GRAND RAPIDS — Acrisure LLC has hired a new chief financial officer who comes from The Walt Disney Co. and will play a key role in helping the company grow beyond the core insurance business. Lowell Singer has been senior vice president of investor relations for Disney (NYSE: DIS) for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
azbigmedia.com

Nextiva raises $200M from Goldman Sachs to fuel growth

Nextiva, the connected communications company, today announced it has raised $200 million in its first external funding round, from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“Goldman Sachs”) at a $2.7B valuation. The funding will be used to accelerate Nextiva’s vision to help businesses and teams build stronger relationships with their customers as the only company bringing together communications, customer management, intelligence and automation into a single purpose-built solution.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Cinedigm Appoints John Canning As CFO

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) appointed John Canning as the CFO effective September 13. Canning spent two years as the CFO of Ad-Tech startup Firefly Systems Inc. Cinedigm's former VP and Corporate Controller, Chris Panagiotakos, has joined Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:DTST) as the CFO in May. Cinedigm also regained compliance with the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy