Neither the Carlmont nor San Mateo football teams can wait to face off against each other in the San Mateo Daily Journal’s Game of the Week Friday night at 7 in San Mateo. Not for any kind of grudge or rivalry reasons. The visiting Scots will be looking to erase last week’s 21-19 loss to Terra Nova. A game that saw Carlmont recover a late onside kick, only to fall short of driving for the winning points.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO