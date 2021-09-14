In Back 4 Blood, Replaying The Campaign With Different Cleaners Gets You More Story
Though developer Turtle Rock Studios' Back 4 Blood takes place in a different universe to the studios' Left 4 Dead franchise, the upcoming squad-based shooter has a similar structure to Turtle Rock's earlier work. There are differences however; most notably, Back 4 Blood features eight playable characters (referred to as Cleaners) as opposed to Left 4 Dead's four, allowing players to create different variations to their four-person squad.www.gamespot.com
