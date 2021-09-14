Erin Courtney | Maine Turnpike Authority

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

Cover picture for the articleErin Courtney from Maine Turnpike Authority speaks to us about New Open Road Toll Plaza Opening on September 15th. At 12:01 AM on Wednesday, Maine Turnpike Authority will throw the switch to activate the new, high-tech toll plaza at Mile 8.8 in York. That action will be in sync with deactivating the former York toll plaza a mile and a half south where construction crews will begin dismantling the historic 52-year-old southern gateway to Maine.

