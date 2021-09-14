Erin Courtney | Maine Turnpike Authority
Erin Courtney from Maine Turnpike Authority speaks to us about New Open Road Toll Plaza Opening on September 15th. At 12:01 AM on Wednesday, Maine Turnpike Authority will throw the switch to activate the new, high-tech toll plaza at Mile 8.8 in York. That action will be in sync with deactivating the former York toll plaza a mile and a half south where construction crews will begin dismantling the historic 52-year-old southern gateway to Maine.wgan.com
