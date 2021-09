One ticket buyer won the $432 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. The ticket was bought in New York and won during Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 36-41-45-51-56; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. There had been 30 drawing since the last jackpot was hit and it was the...

