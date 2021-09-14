CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! Fans Fans React to Mike Richards' First Show as Host

By Adrienne Westenfeld
Esquire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Mike Richards era of Jeopardy!, friends. Oh, you thought the summer’s cascade of scandals meant that the last we’d see of Richards was his hasty retreat? I’m afraid you thought wrong. Last night, Richards hosted the Season 38 premiere of the beleaguered game show, making for a...

Esquire

Where Does Jeopardy! Go From Here? We Asked Claire McNear.

Just one short month ago, Claire McNear released a story that changed the course of Jeopardy! history. On August 18, McNear, a staff writer at The Ringer, published a bombshell report about Mike Richards, Jeopardy!'s executive producer and newly anointed permanent host. In her story, McNear unearthed an old podcast hosted by Richards, in which he repeatedly used offensive and discriminatory language; she also exposed the myriad conflicts of interest at Jeopardy! that allowed him to self-deal as both the showrunner and a candidate for permanent host. Two days after McNear's report set Jeopardy! Nation ablaze, Richards was out as permanent host; less than two weeks after the report was published, he parted ways with the show entirely.
Fox News

Alex Trebek family’s sweet tribute on Mike Richards' first ‘Jeopardy!’ episode: 'We dedicated the stage'

"Jeopardy!" is back for its monumental 38th season with a host that viewers thought they got rid of — and a tear-jerking tribute to its late beloved host. Former executive producer and would-be host Mike Richards’ episode aired Monday in a pre-recorded segment. He hosted the show just before his ousting when some controversial comments he made in the past came to light.
Primetimer

Mike Richards begins his one-week Jeopardy! hosting stint with no mention of the behind-the-scenes scandal

Richards' week of shows to kick off Season 38 was taped on Aug. 19, one day after Claire McNear's The Ringer investigative story on his offensive past and one day before he stepped down as host. "The torrent of bad news for Richards had not yet overcome him at the taping," says Daniel D'Addario. "But the host felt, still, as though he was already edging towards his own disappearance on his very first day. This lends a sense either of a hasty cutting job or of a new host who felt, justifiably, anything but secure in the role. Up top, Richards either made no explicit reference to the show’s changing of the guard, or any such reference was edited out. A video piece depicted the dedication of the Jeopardy! set as the 'Alex Trebek Stage' on the Sony lot, and Richards’ 'So, for the first time, from the Alex Trebek stage,' let’s play Jeopardy!, was the only plainspoken indication that Richards as host was not the way it had always been. In his guest-host tenure of two weeks, Richards had ended every episode with a verbose tribute to Trebek; this time, he just said: 'What an incredible way to kick off the season! Let’s do it again tomorrow. Hope to see you then. No reference was made, either, to the fact that Richards as host was not what would always be — that, at the end of this week (and of what had been a single tape day), he would be ushered off the show’s stage for good. It’s hard to imagine a graceful way for the show to have set the table for his eventual disappearance, but Jeopardy!’s botched handling of the host selection, utterly destroying any goodwill built by a fun and exciting procession of guest hosts, has indicated gracefulness is not in the show’s post-Trebek repertoire anyhow. Presumably the show is white-knuckling this week: It cannot not air the Richards episodes, as developments in returning mega-champion Matt Amodio’s ongoing gameplay happened on them that cannot be restaged." ALSO: Jeopardy! fans slam the show for ignoring the Richards scandal.
northwestgeorgianews.com

How ex-'Jeopardy!’ host Mike Richards acquitted himself as TV’s dead man walking

LOS ANGELES — In the time between his being named the new host of “Jeopardy!” and being named the ex-new host of “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards taped a week’s worth of programs. (That is just a day’s work on the “Jeopardy!” set.) Because those were part of the narrative of the show — especially with 18-time returning champion Matt Amodio, “the third highest ‘Jeopardy!’ winner in regular season play,” looking to add to his $574,801 — those episodes were never going into the dumpster, no matter how awkward the situation.
Fox News

Mayim Bialik discusses Mike Richards' 'Jeopardy!' departure, hosting Season 38: 'I am part of this family'

Mayim Bialik spoke out about the improbable road she took to hosting "Jeopardy!" in the wake of Mike Richards’ controversial departure from the show. Last week, Sony Pictures Television confirmed to Fox News that Bialik will host the remainder of Season 38 alongside "Jeopardy!" legend Ken Jennings. The duo will hold down the fort while the minds behind the scenes look for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek after Richards left the show following a slew of inappropriate comments he made in the past that resurfaced.
CinemaBlend

Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik Finally Weighs In On ‘Complexity’ Of Mike Richards Controversy

The dust appears to be settling, at least in the short term, around the circus that has been Jeopardy!'s search for a new host. Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik will take over as host for the daytime episodes until Friday, November 7, after which she’ll coordinate schedules with Jeopardy! great Ken Jennings to share hosting duties for the rest of 2021. Until now, Bialik has remained mum on the controversy, which saw former executive producer Mike Richards announce himself as the permanent successor to Alex Trebek, only to be ousted due to backlash from previous offensive comments.
Us Weekly

Mayim Bialik Doesn’t ‘Wish Ill’ on Ousted ‘Jeopardy’ Host Mike Richards, Responds to Vaccine Criticism

Big shoes to fill. Mayim Bialik is set to host multiple weeks of Jeopardy! until the show officially names a full-time host — but the job came with quite a bit of drama. In August, Jeopardy! announced that executive producer Mike Richards would take over as host following the late Alex Trebek’s death, with Bialik, 45, hosting primetime specials. However, the following weeks were packed with controversy as Richards, 46, exited the show after offensive comments about women and the Jewish community he allegedly made in the past resurfaced. He released an apology and stepped away from the show. Sony TV then announced that the Big Bang Theory alum and Ken Jennings will split the hosting duties until a permanent replacement is found.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Prodigy Buzzy Cohen Has Feelings About Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Hosting

Jeopardy! champion and former guest host Buzzy Cohen is joining fans in welcoming back Mayim Bialik to the lectern this week. Tonight, season 38 of Jeopardy! enters its second week with Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio leading the way with an impressive 23-game winning streak. After the quiz show’s first five episodes of the new season featured former executive producer Mike Richards, The Big Bang Theory alum is now taking over as an official weekly Jeopardy! host until the end of the year. It was recently announced that former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will also return to the show to split weekly hosting duties with Mayim over the next few months.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think They’ve Discovered Major Clues About Who Will Be Permanent Host

In the last few months, Jeopardy! fans have been dying for some stability. The permanent host was picked then let go almost immediately and no one knows what is next. As for right now, Mike Richards has been replaced with Ken Jennings with Mayim Bialik also filling in to finish the season. Fans are eager to see who is named the new permanent host after such a long wait.
Esquire

Why I Love the Jeopardy! Fandom

Do me a favor: Google “Jeopardy! fans outraged.” Your search will turn up over eight million results, ranging anywhere from uproar over too-easy clues to indignation about a middle school contestant’s misspelling of “emancipation.” Whenever Jeopardy! makes a factual error or a bad call, producers can expect to hear about it from the Jeopardy! hive, because these fans never miss a beat—or a chance to demand that the show do better. It’s exactly why I love them.
HollywoodLife

LeVar Burton Devastates ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans As He Admits He Doesn’t Want To Be The New Host

LeVar Burton is moving on to newer, greener pastures, revealing he’s no longer interested in hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ after the game show’s infamous snub. LeVar Burton is busy. The 12-time Emmy Award-winning, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star-having, Reading Rainbow legend does not have a moment left to waste on Jeopardy! after their infamous snub of him as a potential host, the distinguished multi-hyphenate revealed in an interview Thursday, September 16. Fans may be disappointed to learn that the actor-director is moving on from including the longtime quiz competition in his future plans, but they shouldn’t rule him out just yet. On an episode of The Daily Show, LeVar spoke with Trevor Noah about the love he’s received from fans and what’s next for him.
Esquire

20 of the Hardest 'Jeopardy!' Questions of All Time

Even the greatest Jeopardy! players of all time get it wrong sometimes. After all, the game wouldn’t be any fun if it was too easy, right? But if you’re wondering just how fantastically Jeopardy! players have gotten it wrong, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up 20...
