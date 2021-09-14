CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Pandemic-Induced Rise of the Secret Workday Power Nap

By Tanner Garrity, @tannergarrity
InsideHook
InsideHook
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A friend of mine lived in a ski house out West this past winter and spent nearly a month working on weekdays and skiing on weekends. It was a decision he executed on the down-low: not just due to COVID, but because neither his nor anyone else in the house’s manager ever really knew where they were. Everyone in the group would log on from the lodge each morning, crank through work, then reconvene for beers, a movie and a roaring fire each night.

www.insidehook.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Adult obesity has been on the rise in U.S. during pandemic

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – More Minnesotans and Iowans got fatter during 2020. Data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Minnesota’s adult obesity rate increased from 30.1% in 2019 to 30.7% in 2020, while Iowa’s adult obesity rate went from 33.9% in 2019 to 36.5% in 2020.
FITNESS
Albany Business Review

'A remarkable turn for the worse': How these nonprofits are trying to reverse pandemic-induced workforce challenges

It’s always been tough for nonprofits to find enough direct support professionals to support all their clients, and it’s been even harder during the pandemic. “This spring, things took a remarkable turn for the worse,” said Kirk Lewis, executive director of Schenectady ARC, which serves people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. "With the combination of uncertainty about schooling, the continued availability of enhanced unemployment benefits, the concern about exposure to Covid — all of those things. In one sense, we're no different from every other employer."
SCHENECTADY, NY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

How 'nerd' culture powered through the pandemic

When graphic design graduate, Rachel Smythe, 35, tried to get a foot in the door of New Zealand's creative industry in 2008, she was rejected at every turn. She sent her portfolio off to multiple agencies, submitted artwork for numerous book proposals and tried to sell her art prints at conventions but nothing worked.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lunch#Workday#Covid#Americans#Goldman Sachs#Google#Wfh#Better Sleep Council#Better Sleep
wsvaonline.com

Employment scams rise with pandemic

Employment scams are on the rise in the turbulent job market created by the COVID-19 pandemic. A new Better Business Bureau study highlights concerns and warns job seekers to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft, and fake checks to which millions are exposed annually. The BBB Serving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The six rules of the perfect nap length

Napping is on trend. Once considered the pastime of lazy university students and the elderly, the humble afternoon slumber has been elevated to a more sophisticated status. Winston Churchill was said to be an advocate of an afternoon nap, believing that it wasn’t nature’s design for mankind to work all day “without the refreshment of blessed oblivion which, even if it only lasts 20 minutes, is sufficient to renew all the vital forces.” More recently, television presenter Louis Theroux told Joe Wick’s podcast that he is fond of “a little nap in the day.”
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Public Health
Thrive Global

The Perfect Workday Hours to Maximize Motivation

What are the perfect workday hours to maximize your motivation? For me, it depends and varies based on the day. We’ve been working eight hours a day since Robert Owen coined the slogan, “Eight hours labour, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest,” back in the 18th Century. Today, the average American works 8.8 hours a day.
WEIGHT LOSS
Arkansas Times

Pandemic pooches power pet food industry

The pet food business is booming during the pandemic, a byproduct of a rush to get furry companions for the homebound, and that has produced jobs for Arkansas. Mars Petcare has announced a $117 million expansion of its Fort Smith plant that will create 140 jobs. Mars’ investment in Fort Smith will reach over a half-billion dollars.
FORT SMITH, AR
WTHI

Childhood Obesity Numbers Rise During the Pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Between stay-at-home orders and online learning, children across the United States have struggled to maintain a healthy lifestyle. New CDC data suggests that the pandemic has caused a rise in childhood obesity numbers. The data found:. 22% of children and teens were obese in August of...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
The Spokesman-Review

UW-GU webinar experts offer strategies for pandemic-induced stresses

A free webinar will offer tips for recognizing and coping with stress in daily life and what’s heightened by the cumulative effects of the pandemic. The Next Generation Medicine Lecture Webinar on “Stressed and Depressed: The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health” is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday. It’s offered through the University of Washington-Gonzaga University Health Partnership.
SPOKANE, WA
Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Best Life

If You Have These Short-Lived Symptoms, You May Soon Have a Stroke

In the U.S., nearly 610,000 people have their first stroke every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As both a leading cause of long-term disability and death, it's important to know all of the warning signs. There are a number of major stroke signs to be aware of, but experts say a few minor symptoms are equally important, not to mention easier to miss. Because these symptoms tend to pass fairly quickly, many people ignore them, but that's not a mistake you want to make. Read on to learn which short-lived symptoms could signal a stroke on the horizon.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy