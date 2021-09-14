The Pandemic-Induced Rise of the Secret Workday Power Nap
A friend of mine lived in a ski house out West this past winter and spent nearly a month working on weekdays and skiing on weekends. It was a decision he executed on the down-low: not just due to COVID, but because neither his nor anyone else in the house’s manager ever really knew where they were. Everyone in the group would log on from the lodge each morning, crank through work, then reconvene for beers, a movie and a roaring fire each night.www.insidehook.com
