09/16/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – Since the August 31, 2021 withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, stories of persecution continue to emerge, showing that the Taliban is anything but the kinder, gentler administration promised. On September 6, the Daily Caller reported that an Afghan policewoman, who was 8 months pregnant, was killed by Taliban members in front of her husband and sons. On video, her son Mohammad testified that he and his family members were tied up and made to witness the Taliban murder his mother with a knife. Multiple sources have posted videos of women being whipped and beaten surrounded by Taliban personnel. Many U.S. pastors attest that they have lost touch with underground church members and fear that they have now been martyred.

