Roswell, NM

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ 3×08 Review: “Free Your Mind”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week since season three of Roswell, New Mexico began, I have struggled with just how to start my reviews. There is so much information in each episode that I often feel like Liz trying to process it all. Roswell, New Mexico episode 3×08 “Free Your Mind” was all about saving Maria and her mind hence the title “Free Your Mind.”

Roswell, New Mexico is adding to its cast roster for season four. Andrew Lees (The Originals) and Zoe Cipres (Grown-ish) will join Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis (above), Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino on The CW series. The sci-fi drama reboot follows Liz (Mason) and the group of undercover aliens that live in Roswell.
On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8, she found out what memory Jones was trying to unlock, leading to a turn of events no one could have anticipated. Meanwhile, Michael and Alex worked together to find Max. As their mission gathered steam, they found a way to change everything...
Sometimes my cynicism needs to chill. After last week’s epic Malex scenes, I’ll admit I was prepared for them to go back to dancing around each other. But Roswell, New Mexico continues to deliver—with Season 3 Episode 9, “Tones of Home,” Michael and Alex’s relationship status is cemented. They’re together, and they’re even talking about going on public dates. This episode also finally brings Kyle back, let’s Liz and Max work out some issues, introduces a new love interest for Isobel, and connects some interesting story plots that are both surprising and clever. This episode does some work!
GHOSTS OF THE LAND by David Roybal, David Roybal Communications, 188 pages, $15. Author David Roybal calls his most recent book, Ghosts of the Land, a historical novella. Its main characters are fictional but interwoven with them are characters who are familiar historical figures. The book is two separate stories....
The Roswell, New Mexico gang is slowly making some progress in the season-long struggle with Jones, but one of its key members might be reaching a breaking point. TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) in which Maria offers some words of tough love to a frantic Isobel. “I don’t have time for perspective,” Isbobel says. “I am not going to let Jones win. I am not going to let an evil alien dickwad take anything else from us!” “This ‘evil alien dickwad’ is taking something from me, right now!” Maria reminds her. “This is a battle, not a war, and we’re not going to make it to the end of this if we don’t remember what we’re fighting for.” (Wait, it’s not a war? Never mind that headline.) Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, “Liz and Max continue to search for a way to stop Jones, and Michel is worried about Alex,” according to The CW’s official logline. Hit PLAY on the video above for a first look at Monday’s episode, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Monday, September 13, 2021 ratings — New episodes: American Ninja Warrior, The Wall, Hell’s Kitchen, and Roswell, New Mexico. Sports: NFL Football: Ravens at Raiders. Reruns: The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or...
Our most recent episode of Let's Talk New Mexico on Sept. 16 focused on our state's recent uptick in violent crime. And, unsurprisingly for a topic that’s been on so many folks’ minds, it wound up generating a lot of discussion. We weren't able to take everyone's input on the air, but we still wanted to highlight some of your comments that we just didn't have time for.
Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
Iraq
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
