LG announces its Direct View LED (DVLED) display for high-end residential installs
LG has announced its first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display series for high-end residential installations up to 325″ diagonal. LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema is unlike any other residential display technology, using 2 million to 33 million individual diodes (depending on resolution) to deliver LG performance with exceptional brightness, great viewing angles, and a very high color gamut even in rooms with lots of windows and high ambient light.techaeris.com
