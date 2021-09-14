CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

LG announces its Direct View LED (DVLED) display for high-end residential installs

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLG has announced its first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display series for high-end residential installations up to 325″ diagonal. LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema is unlike any other residential display technology, using 2 million to 33 million individual diodes (depending on resolution) to deliver LG performance with exceptional brightness, great viewing angles, and a very high color gamut even in rooms with lots of windows and high ambient light.

techaeris.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

LG’s massive 325-inch DVLED TV costs more than three Ferrari SF90s

If you’ve got a hankering for a huge TV and you have a correspondingly huge budget, you now have a new option: LG’s new line of LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema TVs are available in sizes ranging from a mild 81-inches all the way up to a gigantic 325 inches. LG’s prices are equally gargantuan: You’ll pay $70,000 for the smallest model, but the biggest model is exponentially more expensive at $1,700,000 — about three times the price of the SF90, the most powerful Ferrari road car ever produced. If those numbers don’t faze you, you can order your DVLED Extreme Home Cinema model starting today.
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

LG Details Fancy New Foldable Display Material

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. LG, while no longer a player in the Android game, hasn’t ceased R&D on things it sees as potential winners down the road, including mobile-related things. For example, the company announced a new “foldable display material,”...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lg Electronics#Leds#Software#Lcd#Lg Connected Care#Dvled Home Cinema#Webos Technology#Wifi#Home Display Technologies#Lg Electronics Usa
hometheaterhifi.com

LG DVLED ‘EXTREME HOME CINEMA’ WALL-SIZED DISPLAY LINE REDEFINES LUXURY HOME THEATER EXPERIENCE

Line Includes Screen Sizes Up to 325-inches Diagonal, 4K and 8K Models. LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 – LG Electronics announced its first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display series designed specifically for high-end residential installations, the LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema. LG’s foray into the super-luxury residential display segment combines the company’s years of building premium consumer electronics, keen understanding of affluent consumers and deep expertise as an innovator of DVLED technologies.
ELECTRONICS
Advanced Television

LG Display showcases transparent OLEDs

South Korea’s LG Display (LGD) is exhibiting its latest designs, including its 55-inch transparent displays, at the International Motor Show in Munich. LGD is collaborating with ‘smart glass’ tech company Gauzy and will let visitors experience the many entertainment and informative experiences that its 55-inch Transparent OLED panels can bring public transportation services when replacing their vehicle windows. Moreover, with its transparent OLED technology, the company will cooperate with Gauzy to replace windows in various types of transportation vehicles to enable smart and dynamic transparent displays.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
CNET

LG's outrageous direct-view LED TV tops out at 335 inches, $1.7 million

Pass on that Aston Martin Valhalla. Swipe left on that diamond-encrusted iPhone. Don't bother with that, um, modest two-bedroom tract home that's optimistically within commuting distance of San Francisco. What's really worth your next million dollars? A television. And not just any television, but a 325-inch, 8K resolution, direct-view LED...
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

LG's Ginormous Direct View LED Extreme 8K TV Stretches Up To 325 Inches

For some individuals, there is no such thing as a television that is too big. Those individuals are in luck if they have over a million dollars lying around. The LG Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema Display can measure up to 325 inches and feature 8K UHD resolution. It reportedly costs up to $1.7 million USD and is a “cinema display [that] truly puts ‘the theater’ in home theater.”
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

HARMAN jumps into power accessories with InfinityLab

If you’re not aware, HARMAN makes audio products. Also, if you’re not aware, Samsung owns the company and the sub-brands JBL and AKG. Now, HARMAN is getting into the power accessories space. The company has created a new sub-brand dubbed, InfinityLab. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. The HARMAN InfinityLab products...
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

The TCL Flip Pro and Alcatel GO Flip 4 are available today

Apple announced the thousand-dollar iPhones yesterday. Samsung announced the thousand-dollar Flip series the other week. Now, TCL is announcing the one-hundred-dollar and under TCL Flip Pro and Alcatel GO Flip 4. Who needs a 6.7″ OLED display when you can have a 2.8″ UVGA display?. Estimated reading time: 2 minutes.
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

You can now buy the 2021 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV for up to US$200 off

In August, we reviewed the 2021 65″ 4K Samsung Q60A QLED TV, and we really enjoyed this more affordable Samsung TV. We’ve been fortunate enough to experience Samsung’s high-end and more costly televisions and wanted to give their more reasonable offerings a look. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. The 2021...
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Audeze announces new flagship reference headphones: the LCD-5

There are headphones, and then there are headphones. Audeze is one of the leading audio technology brands and manufacturer of premium headphones. We’ve reviewed a few of their offerings and have been pretty impressed. Today, the company announced the Audeze LCD-5 reference audio headphones with a new driver design that offers a more open yet accurate soundstage.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

2021 Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable review: A superb business detachable

The Windows detachable is a bit of a struggle for me. No matter who makes the detachable, Microsoft, Lenovo, or even Dell, I’ve always struggled to wrap my mind around their usefulness. But as a reviewer, I have to force myself to see the ways other people can use such devices, and the 2021 Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable gave me a fresh perspective.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

HP announces new monitors, laptops, AiO’s, and an 11″ tablet PC

September is a hot month for announcing new products, and HP is one of the brands that’s dropped some new devices in our laps. This bundle of announcements consists of the company’s consumer line of devices, and there are some pretty good-looking offerings here. Estimated reading time: 12 minutes. HP’s...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing: computers. Laptops and computer accessories are usually at...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy