Lindsey Buckingham breaks down 10 of his best guitar riffs

By Maureen Lee Lenker
EW.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Write Stuff is EW's occasional series on songwriting. Lindsey Buckingham has had a tumultuous few years, from his firing from Fleetwood Mac to undergoing emergency open heart surgery to his wife's recent filing for divorce. But the veteran rocker's new solo album, out Friday, probes quieter moments, engaging with the relationship questions that have always made his work soar. And it sings with Buckingham's distinctive California pop-rock, fingerpicking style.

