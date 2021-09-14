Lindsey Buckingham breaks down 10 of his best guitar riffs

Over the years, there have been many lineup changes for the band Fleetwood Mac, but the drama surrounding the latest development still hasn't cooled off. On Sept. 8, the Los Angeles Times published an interview with former member Lindsey Buckingham in which he claimed that Stevie Nicks got him fired from the group in 2018, among other incendiary comments about the singer. In response to her former bandmate's words, Nicks issued a rare statement—her first on his dismissal—calling Buckingham's account "revisionist history" and firing back at his other accusations.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO