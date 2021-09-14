CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens Exposed COVID Testing Data, Refused to Fix Issue

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a shocking display of negligence and incompetence, Walgreens left COVID testing data exposed and refused to fix the issue when notified. Walgreens quickly emerged as one of the most popular places for individuals to get tested for COVID-19, even touting itself as “a vital partner in testing and community education.” Individuals could register online, take the test through the company’s drive-thru and receive the results via email.

Cjddaf
8d ago

While I understand this is not a good thing, pretending to care about healthcare privacy while pushing vaccine mandates is laughable.

Come on, man!!
8d ago

Stopped using Walgreens years ago because they kept dropping the ball for my refills. This is just another reason not to go back.

ApocalypseNow
7d ago

just another one to cross off my list . Pretty sure Rite Aid was no better . Wont be anyplace left to go soon . Yay big business . 😠😠😠🤡🤡🤡

