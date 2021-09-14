Corbin, London hospital officials say vaccine is best tool to end pandemic

TRI-COUNTY—Leaders from Saint Joseph London and Baptist Health Corbin came together for a virtual press conference on Thursday to discuss the impact that COVID-19 is making on both facilities and within the community.

During the press conference, which can be viewed on the Saint Joseph London and Baptist Health Corbin Facebook pages, hospital leaders spoke about recent updates to hospital visitation guidelines, changes to their COVID-19 surge plans, the impact the virus is having on hospitals, and the change in patients who are being hospitalized, as well as other various topics.

“We believed it was important for our hospitals in the London-Corbin area to share with our community the impact COVID-19 is having on our communities,” said John Yanes, president of Saint Joseph London. “Most of the patients in our hospitals now are younger, sicker and unvaccinated. Our best resource to care for our families, friends and neighbors, and to end this pandemic is the vaccine. We urge the community to get the COVID vaccine and continue to wear a mask, especially inside or in large crowds outdoors.”

Yanes noted that 90 percent of those patients who have been hospitalized at Saint Joseph London are unvaccinated.

“Throughout the past 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has been very hard on our nation, our state and our community. When the first cases were reported, no one imagined that this health care crisis would last this long, or affect so many. Recently, we have seen a significant increase in the COVID positivity rate in our area. Our hospital has the highest number of COVID inpatients we have seen since the pandemic began, and they are much younger and much sicker than before. Although we are taking every precaution to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe, the numbers continue to rise,” stated Anthony Powers, president and CEO of Baptist Health Corbin. “Our staff are working tirelessly to care for our patients. I am in awe of their resilience, but they are growing tired. Together, we are asking that everyone do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Please get vaccinated, and please continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing as much as possible.”

Powers said that 50 to 60 percent of total census volume of patients at Baptist Health Corbin are COVID positive patients and as of Thursday, he said that approximately 94 percent of patients currently in the hospital were unvaccinated.

Dr. David Worthy, chief medical office at Baptist Health Corbin, said that the biggest point he wanted to get across to the community is how this surge has really overwhelmed not only the local hospitals but really the entire healthcare system.

“I personally spent four hours on the phone trying to find an ICU bed for a particular patient,” he said. “Called hospitals in Indiana, Ohio, as far away as University of Pittsburgh and was able to find one bed for one ICU patient. I’ve never seen that situation before and every place that I called basically said the same thing, ‘we’re overwhelmed also, we have no ICU beds.’ And that’s been the most dramatic effect on our hospital and I think most hospitals across the country or at least part of the country that are experiencing this surge.”

Dr. Shelley Stanko, chief medical officer at Saint Joseph London, said that in order to accommodate those patients in need of a higher level of care, Saint Joseph London has had to expand from 14 ICU beds to 24.

“We’ve expanded and expanded, as has Corbin, and now we found ourselves at the edge of what we can do,” Stanko said. “Vaccination, it is the strongest tool that we can use, I would echo what everyone has said about how much better consistently we see people do when they do have to be in the hospital but they have been vaccinated.”

Kelly Helton, director of the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Joseph London, noted that as of Thursday, 87 percent of those patients in the ICU were COVID positive and of all those COVID positive ICU patients, zero percent of them were vaccinated.

“I think that speaks volumes to what we’re dealing with here,” she said. “These patients are very critical. 88 percent of what we have currently are on life support and it is a very heavy burden for us to bare. These patients are sick, they are young, they are our community members, our church members, our family members of people we love and it’s very hard. As a nursing leader, the moral distress of this for both myself and the staff that are caring for these patients is huge. It’s heavy and there are tears. Most ICU nurses, they don’t cry a lot but we have tears daily because of what we’re seeing in these patients and how sick they are and just the circumstances around it. They are begging us not to let them die, they are asking us ‘can I get a vaccine?’ Unfortunately, when you are in the ICU and you are requiring mechanical ventilation, it’s too late to be vaccinated.”

Joshua Bowling, PharmD, BCOP, pharmacy manager, Baptist Health Corbin, echoed the importance of getting vaccinated, stating that those who are unvaccinated in Kentucky are 10 times more likely to get COVID, 41 times more like to be hospitalized from COVID and 23 times more likely to die from COVID.

Philip Johnson, retired chaplain from Baptist Health Corbin, offered another perspective on the impact the virus is having on the community.

“Let me put it like this, I firmly believe that the vaccine is a gift from God,” he said. “I mean that, I absolutely mean that from the bottom of my heart—the vaccine is a gift from God.”

Johnson noted that he was quick to get the vaccine and encourages others to do the same.

“It was more than just a vaccine for me, my faith came into it,” Johnson said. “And as a person who is of the Christian faith, I see that this is something that comes with a scriptural backing, to love my neighbor as I love myself. It’s not just about me, it’s about me loving my neighbor. So, I can’t say my body, my choice. I can’t say ‘if it’s my time to go, it’s my time, God knew’ because I had a personal responsibility to my community, to my loved ones and that begins with vaccination. That’s how I show my love for my family, my fellow hospital workers, my neighbors, my church.”