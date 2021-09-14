CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Night Long! Celebrities Stepped Out for 2021 Met Gala Afterparties: Photos

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
All night long! Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox attended 2021 Met Gala afterparties following the prestigious New York City event during the late hours of Monday, September 13.

There were a few soirees to choose from happening around the Big Apple. The “Peaches” singer hosted his own afterparty, which was attended by his wife and close pals. Celebrities also flocked to the post-Met Gala event at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room. Of course, most A-listers decided to change into another fabulous outfit to party late into the evening.

The Met Gala is considered one of fashion’s biggest nights and brings together A-list stars, models and heavy hitters in the world of fashion and philanthropy. This year, many influencers, TikTok stars and YouTubers also were able to swing an invite.

The 2021 theme will be broken down into a two-part exhibit at the museum — “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which will be open to the public through 2022.

“Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes,” head curator of the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, previously explained about the Americana theme in a statement. “For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality.”

Andrew, who is the husband of designer Thom Browne, continued, “Responding to this shift, part one of the exhibition will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity and inclusion. Part two will further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

With the official dress code listed as “American Independence,” the red carpet brought a lot of interesting interpretations of the theme celebrating the history of fashion in the United States. The cochairs for the affair were actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka. The honorary chairs were Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who also carefully selected the guest list, designer Tom Ford and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri.

Needless to say, it was an incredible event, and it kept going all night long. Keep scrolling to see 2021 Met Gala afterparty photos!

Related
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Arrive Hand in Hand for 2021 Met Gala Afterparty After She Walked Red Carpet Solo

Out on the town! Kaia Gerber reunited with boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a Met Gala afterparty after he skipped the red carpet arrivals on Monday, September 13. The model, 20, and the Euphoria star, 24, walked hand in hand as they stepped out for Justin Bieber‘s star-studded bash after the 2021 fundraiser in New York City. Elordi looked casual with a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped jeans. He threw a black button-down over the top. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter, for her part, showed off her lean legs in a sheer minidress and heels.
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Celebrity Slams Food at $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala: "This is Why They Don't Show Y'all the Food'

If you were anywhere near social media on Monday night, it would’ve been nearly impossible to miss coverage of the famed Met Gala in New York City. The fundraiser, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May each year, has been around since 1948 and is known as the biggest night in fashion as stars and designers dazzle in over-the-top looks adhering to each year’s theme.
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Advice For Anyone Thinking About Throwing a Competing Met Gala Afterparty: "Don't"

Very few in this world yield more power than Rihanna at the Met Gala. The singer and billionaire businesswoman is nearing her ninth appearance at the ball on Sept. 13, and it seems she'll be once again going all out by throwing the official afterparty. Days before the big event, Rihanna shared her afterparty invite to Instagram Stories and wrote, "If you planning a Met Ball after party . . . don't."
Daily Mail

Hollywood style! Meghan Markle donned $1,690 trousers and $1,485 polo neck from fellow Californian's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row for Time 100 shoot

The Duchess of Sussex put on a very glamorous display in a pair of $1,690 trousers and a $1,485 polo neck from fellow Californian's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row for her Time 100 photoshoot. Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million mansion in California...
Teen Vogue

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the Celebrity Dresses, Outfits, and Looks — See Photos

After a year and a half on hiatus, the Met Gala 2021 has arrived, and one thing's for certain: It's just as fabulous as ever before. Centering around the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the night honors legendary American designers and their impact throughout fashion's history. The COVID-19 pandemic paused most of the world for 18 months and a night of celebration like this one is much needed to kickstart a fashion renaissance.
99.9 The Point

Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: See Photos!

The 2021 Met Gala has finally arrived — fashionably late by four months, that is. The annual event, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, typically takes place on the first Monday in May, but it was delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic. Celebrities...
