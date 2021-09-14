CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Rim, AZ

North Rim is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

North Rim Bulletin
North Rim Bulletin
 8 days ago

(NORTH RIM, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in North Rim. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Rim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bvYrEr200

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

