Weather Forecast For Chicken
CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 16
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 51 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0