Weather Forecast For Lake Minchumina

LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then slight chance of light rain overnight High 52 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight High 54 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Friday, September 17 Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 50 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



