Maljamar, NM

Maljamar Daily Weather Forecast

Maljamar News Alert
 8 days ago

MALJAMAR, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bvYr1Sq00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

