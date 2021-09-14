Ironside Weather Forecast
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
