Weather Forecast For Hayes
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, September 17
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
