Brothers Weather Forecast
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 74 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Haze
- High 71 °F, low 29 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Haze during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Chance of Light Rain
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
