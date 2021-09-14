Weather Forecast For Whitlash
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
