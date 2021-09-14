CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurier, WA

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Laurier

 8 days ago

(LAURIER, WA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurier:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bvYqVim00

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 16

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 17

    Light Rain

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

