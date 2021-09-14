Mask-wearing requirements on agenda for Vacaville City Council session
VACAVILLE — City Council members will take a look Tuesday at a recommendation to require face masks indoors once again as the delta variant continues its surge. Council members will discuss and vote on ratifying the Sept. 3 order of the city’s director of emergency services directing the use of face coverings inside all city facilities and while participating in outdoor programs and events conducted by the city when social distancing is not possible.www.dailyrepublic.com
