Wiederkehr Village Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WIEDERKEHR VILLAGE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, September 17 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



