Orogrande Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
OROGRANDE, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, September 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
