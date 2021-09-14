Crane Lake Weather Forecast

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Rain showers likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, September 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.