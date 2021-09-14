Crane Lake Weather Forecast
CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
