Fayetteville, NC

When Pet Food Ingredients Kill People

By Susan Thixton
truthaboutpetfood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo employees died on 9/12/21 at the Valley Proteins rendering facility in Fayetteville, NC. Television station WRAL states “An employee at the plant told WRAL News that working in these settings can be risky. The employee, who asked to not be identified, said it’s likely the two employees found unresponsive were exposed to hydrogen sulfide while working in the pit. High exposures to the gas can be extremely dangerous, and even deadly, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.”

