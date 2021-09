The Trail Ridge Quilters, an interest group of the Estes Park Newcomers Club, raised $4014 for the Estes Park Health Foundation during the group’s July online quilt sale. This diligent group of quilters produces a variety of quilted and fabric creations that it sells to raise funds in support of our local hospital and its patient care services to Estes Valley residents. Donna Bryson, leader of Trail Ridge Quilters, says that the group is pleased that their work helps their friends and neighbors in the community, and thanks them for their continued support.

