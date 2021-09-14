Daily Weather Forecast For Oxbow
OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 49 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
