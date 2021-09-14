Daily Weather Forecast For Oxbow

OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 49 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, September 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, September 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, September 17 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



