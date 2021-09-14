Marsland Weather Forecast
MARSLAND, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0